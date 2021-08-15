Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. 824,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

