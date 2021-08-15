Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $921.47 million and $3.60 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00008983 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

