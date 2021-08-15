Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VYYRF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

