Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.76

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00008038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $66.08 million and approximately $759,612.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00864915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00108543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

