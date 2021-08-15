WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $78,280.30 and $219.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

