Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 23,897 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.80% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTF. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,635. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29.

