Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $2.56 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. 465,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.