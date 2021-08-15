Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $9.55 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 5.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.89% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.