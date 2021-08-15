Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.