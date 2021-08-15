Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

