Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.