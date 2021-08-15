Wade Financial Advisory Inc Invests $2.32 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

DFAS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.59. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

