Wagerr (WGR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,684.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $6,684.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00186358 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,319,727 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

