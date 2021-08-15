Wall Street Games Price Hits $0.0000 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00153772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.88 or 1.00377017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00874917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.30 or 0.07021511 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

