Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

