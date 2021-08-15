Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $64.78 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.54 or 0.06862607 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00162871 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,280,011 coins and its circulating supply is 77,558,979 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.