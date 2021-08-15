Wanchain Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $173.57 million and $8.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00284587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.43 or 0.02467575 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,522,224 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

