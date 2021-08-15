Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Has $46.75 Million Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the quarter. Yatsen comprises 3.4% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned 1.26% of Yatsen worth $46,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Yatsen by 53.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 504,244 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Yatsen by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YSG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 1,121,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

