Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Sells 1,550,460 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd reduced its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550,460 shares during the period. Huazhu Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.50% of Huazhu Group worth $85,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 692,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -258.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

