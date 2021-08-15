Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 897,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,193,000. Farfetch comprises about 3.3% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.25% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Farfetch by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $44.19. 2,901,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.