Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE WSO opened at $276.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.73. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

