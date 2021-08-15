WAX (WAXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.57 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. WAX has a market cap of $317.50 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001165 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,771,931,268 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,750,914 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

