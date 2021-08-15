WBH Advisory Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

