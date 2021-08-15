We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 6,228 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

AMT traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.92. The stock had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

