We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 7,099 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

