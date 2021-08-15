We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

