We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 224,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,058. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

