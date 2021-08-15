We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

