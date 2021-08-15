We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.81.

