We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,780 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.