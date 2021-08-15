We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 113.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,665,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

