We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 48.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 32.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,557,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

