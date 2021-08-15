We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

