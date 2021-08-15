We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 182,204 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.