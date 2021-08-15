We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

