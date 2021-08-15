We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

