We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

