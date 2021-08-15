We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.87.

