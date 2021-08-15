We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.38. 643,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,913. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

