We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 847.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,704 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

