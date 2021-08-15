We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

