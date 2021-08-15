We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

