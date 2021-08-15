We Are One Seven LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

