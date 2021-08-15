We Are One Seven LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

FV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

