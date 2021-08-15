We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

