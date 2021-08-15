We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

VO remained flat at $$244.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

