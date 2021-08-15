We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

