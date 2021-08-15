We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

