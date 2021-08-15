We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

