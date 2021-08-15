We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 11,939 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Comcast by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

